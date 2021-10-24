Skip to Content
Traffic
By
Published 3:09 PM

16-year-old girl dies when teens in speeding Mustang crash in Fabens

MGN

FABENS, Texas – A car carrying a group of teens crashed and overturned early Sunday morning in Fabens, ejecting four of them and killing a 16-year-old girl.

El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies said the deadly rollover crash happened about 1:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of S. Fabens Carlsbad Road.

The 16-year-old suffered severe injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene; the four teens ejected were all taken to area hospitals for treatment - but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Investigators said the teens were traveling in a speeding red Ford Mustang when the driver apparently lost control along a curve and went off the road into a desert area, where it rolled over multiple times.

Deputies said their probe into the crash continued and didn't indicate whether charges might be possible; authorities also didn't provide identities on the crash victims.

Traffic

Jim Parker

Jim Parker is the Director of Digital Content for ABC-7.

Related Articles

Comments

3 Comments

  2. This is such a sad but preventable story. Why did their parents allow them to roam the streets at 1am in the morning? No good comes after being out late and speeding.

    I hope they charge the driver with vehicle manslaughter.

Leave a Reply

Skip to content