16-year-old girl dies when teens in speeding Mustang crash in Fabens

FABENS, Texas – A car carrying a group of teens crashed and overturned early Sunday morning in Fabens, ejecting four of them and killing a 16-year-old girl.

El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies said the deadly rollover crash happened about 1:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of S. Fabens Carlsbad Road.

The 16-year-old suffered severe injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene; the four teens ejected were all taken to area hospitals for treatment - but there was no immediate word on their conditions.

Investigators said the teens were traveling in a speeding red Ford Mustang when the driver apparently lost control along a curve and went off the road into a desert area, where it rolled over multiple times.

Deputies said their probe into the crash continued and didn't indicate whether charges might be possible; authorities also didn't provide identities on the crash victims.