16-year-old girl dies when teens in speeding Mustang crash in Fabens
FABENS, Texas – A car carrying a group of teens crashed and overturned early Sunday morning in Fabens, ejecting four of them and killing a 16-year-old girl.
El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies said the deadly rollover crash happened about 1:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of S. Fabens Carlsbad Road.
The 16-year-old suffered severe injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene; the four teens ejected were all taken to area hospitals for treatment - but there was no immediate word on their conditions.
Investigators said the teens were traveling in a speeding red Ford Mustang when the driver apparently lost control along a curve and went off the road into a desert area, where it rolled over multiple times.
Deputies said their probe into the crash continued and didn't indicate whether charges might be possible; authorities also didn't provide identities on the crash victims.
Comments
3 Comments
Very sad to die at 16. I’m betting alcohol was involved. R.I.P. young lady.
This is such a sad but preventable story. Why did their parents allow them to roam the streets at 1am in the morning? No good comes after being out late and speeding.
I hope they charge the driver with vehicle manslaughter.
These fkinggspeeding p.o.s. deserve to be SPLATTED among the A.S S. Fault… it’s your a.s.s.’s fault!