76-year-old man hospitalized after Socorro area hit & run

EL PASO, Texas -- A 76-year-old man was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run, El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday.

The pedestrian was found by deputies after being hit about 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Socorro Road.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, but there was no word Tuesday on his condition.

Authorities were searching for the driver, who apparently fled the scene. Officials didn't offer a description of the vehicle.