Car running red light blamed for 3-car crash involving El Paso police unit

EL PASO, Texas -- A car running a red light is blamed for triggering a three-car crash over the weekend that involved an unmarked El Paso police vehicle and injured a motorist, authorities said Monday.

That collision happened early Saturday morning in the 1400 block of George Dieter.

Investigators said it appeared a car ran a red light at the intersection of George Dieter and Pellicano, struck another car and then hit the unmarked police cruiser.

The officer in the police unit and the driver of the other car struck were both unhurt, but the driver suspected of running the red light was taken to Del Sol Hospital with non-life threatening facial injuries.