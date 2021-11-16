2 rollover wrecks, 1 tied to drunk driving, occur along I-10

EL PASO, Texas -- A pair of rollover crashes delayed traffic Tuesday night along two sections of Interstate 10.

One of the crashes happened along I-10 west near Gateway and Piedras. First-responders indicated there were no serious injuries, but police took the driver of the flipped car into custody on a suspicion of drunk driving after she appeared to fail a field sobriety test.

The second rollover crash occurred on I-10 west near Aircraft, where a black car could be seen on its side near a guardrail. An ambulance responded to the scene, but the driver of the vehicle refused treatment. Police were investigating the cause of that crash.

