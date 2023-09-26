Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Tuesday, September 26

Crews will be doing concrete placement.

Crews will be working on landscape.

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Closure will allow bridge deck to cure.

Continuous from 5:00 a.m. Friday, September 22 through 5:00 a.m. Sunday, September 24

Crews will be installing electrical, patching MSE wall, painting, and work zone entry.

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang and installing bridge structures.

Crews will be drilling for illumination foundations in the median.

Crews will be working on concrete barrier wall.

Crews will be installing signs and pavement markers.

Crews will be working on bridge.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Tuesday, September 26 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.

