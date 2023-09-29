Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Friday, September 29
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Friday, September 29 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.
Maintenance
Monday, September 25 through Friday, September 29
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- I-10 east and westbound between Trowbridge and Buffalo Soldier alternate lane closures.
- Loop 375 (Border Hwy) between Santa Fe and Executive right lane closed.
- Ramp G from I-10 eastbound to Juarez, MX closed.
Crews will be working on bridge.
- US-85 (Paisano) northbound at McNutt exit closed.
Crews will be installing signs and pavement markers.
Thursday, September 28
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)
- I-10 westbound at Sunland Park exit complete closure.
Crews will be working on concrete barrier wall.
Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project
Monday, September 25 through Friday, September 29
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mesa Street (SH-20) north and southbound between Sunland Park and Resler right lane closed.
Crews will be removing damaged concrete curb.
North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project
Monday, September 25 through Friday, September 29
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Mesa Street (SH-20) north and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan left lane closed.
Crews will be drilling for illumination foundations in the median.
Loop 375 Widening Project
Sunday, September 24 through Thursday, September 28
Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Alternating Socorro, S. Americas (POE), Pan American and Alameda Underpass complete closure
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between S Americas Avenue (POE) and Pan American Intersection
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure between Zaragoza (POE) Overpass and North Loop Overpass
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass
Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang and installing bridge structures.
Monday, September 25 through Saturday, September 30
Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating lane closures between Zaragoza (POE) and North Loop Drive
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between Pan American Intersection and S. Americas Intersection
- Pan American Exit Ramp northbound will be closed.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound left lane closure between Pan American Intersection and S. Americas Intersection
- Pan American Entrance Ramp southbound will be closed.
- Zaragoza Exit Ramp southbound will be closed.
- S Americas Entrance Ramp northbound will be closed
Crews will be installing electrical, patching MSE wall, painting, and work zone entry.
Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1
Continuous from 5:00 a.m. Friday, September 22 through 5:00 a.m. Sunday, September 24
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound left lane closure from Socorro Overpass to Alameda Overpass
Closure will allow bridge deck to cure.
Montana Frontage Road Project
Monday, September 25 through Thursday, September 28
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Montana US62/180 westbound right lane closure from Joe Battle Boulevard to Saul Kleinfeld Drive
Crews will be working on landscape.
Tuesday, September 26 through Friday September 29
Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a m.
- Lee Trevino Drive east and westbound turn around full closures
Crews will be doing concrete placement.