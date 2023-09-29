Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Friday, September 29

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Friday, September 29 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.

Maintenance

Monday, September 25 through Friday, September 29

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 east and westbound between Trowbridge and Buffalo Soldier alternate lane closures.

Loop 375 (Border Hwy) between Santa Fe and Executive right lane closed.

Ramp G from I-10 eastbound to Juarez, MX closed.

Crews will be working on bridge.

US-85 (Paisano) northbound at McNutt exit closed.

Crews will be installing signs and pavement markers.

Thursday, September 28

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

I-10 westbound at Sunland Park exit complete closure.

Crews will be working on concrete barrier wall.

Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Monday, September 25 through Friday, September 29

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa Street (SH-20) north and southbound between Sunland Park and Resler right lane closed.

Crews will be removing damaged concrete curb.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, September 25 through Friday, September 29

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa Street (SH-20) north and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan left lane closed.

Crews will be drilling for illumination foundations in the median.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Sunday, September 24 through Thursday, September 28

Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Alternating Socorro, S. Americas (POE), Pan American and Alameda Underpass complete closure

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between S Americas Avenue (POE) and Pan American Intersection

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure between Zaragoza (POE) Overpass and North Loop Overpass

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass

Crews will be working on removing existing bridge overhang and installing bridge structures.

Monday, September 25 through Saturday, September 30

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) north and southbound alternating lane closures between Zaragoza (POE) and North Loop Drive

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between Pan American Intersection and S. Americas Intersection

Pan American Exit Ramp northbound will be closed.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass

Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound left lane closure between Pan American Intersection and S. Americas Intersection

Pan American Entrance Ramp southbound will be closed.

Zaragoza Exit Ramp southbound will be closed.

S Americas Entrance Ramp northbound will be closed

Crews will be installing electrical, patching MSE wall, painting, and work zone entry.

Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1

Continuous from 5:00 a.m. Friday, September 22 through 5:00 a.m. Sunday, September 24

Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound left lane closure from Socorro Overpass to Alameda Overpass

Closure will allow bridge deck to cure.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, September 25 through Thursday, September 28

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Montana US62/180 westbound right lane closure from Joe Battle Boulevard to Saul Kleinfeld Drive

Crews will be working on landscape.

Tuesday, September 26 through Friday September 29

Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a m.

Lee Trevino Drive east and westbound turn around full closures

Crews will be doing concrete placement.