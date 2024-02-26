Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of February 26 to March 1

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures February 26 to March 1. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp)

For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

I-10 Widening West

Monday, February 26, through Saturday, March 2

8am to 5pm

Westbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane between Enchanted Hills Drive and David Road.

Crews will be installing drainage pipe.

Beginning Monday, March 4, and continuing for approximately three weeks

24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Westbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane between Enchanted Hills Drive and David Road.

Crews will be installing drainage pipe.

I-10 Mill and Inlay

I-10 West continuous closure Friday (2/23) 9 PM through Monday (2/26) at 6 AM.

Crews will be doing mill and inlay work.

I-10 East not affected.

Detour: simply exit Sunland Park/Resler Exit 13, keep left toward Resler

Exit 12, & stay left to take re-enter I-10 West.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, February 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Asarco and Schuster right lane closed.

Tuesday, February 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunland Park connector to I-10 east closed.

Fred Wilson eastbound entrance ramp to Spur 601 closed.

Wednesday, February 28

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Doniphan southbound between Valley Chile and Spur 37 (Vinton) right lane closed.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, February 26 through Friday, March 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa north- and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan alternate lane closures.

Mesa north- and southbound between Montecillo and Sunland Park alternate lane closures.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, and potholing.

Monday, February 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH-20 (Mesa) north and southbound left turn at the Crossroads intersection closed.

Crews will be repairing the asphalt pavement from potholing activities.

Traffic Signal Improvement Project

Monday, February 26 through Friday, March 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa north- and southbound at Resler intersection right lane closed.

· Montana east- and westbound at McRae intersection right lane closed.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, placing ground boxes, and intersection safety improvements.

Monday, February 26 through Friday, March 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US 54 and Hercules intersection at Gateway North and Southbound alternate lane closures.

North Loop and North Yarbrough intersection north-, south-, east-, and westbound alternate lane closures.

North Lee Trevino between Trawood and Montwood alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Maintenance

Monday, February 26 through Friday, March 1

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

South Desert between Spur 37 and Vinton entrance ramp right lane closed.

Crews will be working on erosion control.

Montana Widening Project

Monday, February 7 through Saturday, March 2

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road left lane closure between Dominican Street to Leticia Street

Crews will be hauling dirt from jobsite.

Monday, February 26 through Tuesday, February 27

Staring at 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) and Alba Lane intersection complete closure

Crews will be placing concrete pavement.

Monday, February 26 through Saturday, March 02

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) George Dieter intersection turnarounds will be closed (east to westbound and west to eastbound)

Crews will be working on curbs and electrical boxes.

Friday, February 23 through Saturday, February 24

Starting at 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Northbound on-ramp at Joe Battle Boulevard (SL 375) will be closed completely at the south to northbound turnaround.

Crews will be working on placing concrete pavement.

Tuesday, February 27 through Thursday, February 29

Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road will be closed from Yarbrough Drive to Lee Trevino Boulevard.

Crews will be working on placing concrete pavement.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday February 19, through Thursday February 22

Nightly 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) south- and northbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (POE) Overpass.

Zaragoza, Pan American and South Americas Truck (P.O.E) Underpass alternating complete closures.

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures and concrete pave.

Monday, February 19, through Saturday, February 24

Daily 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Americas Highway (Loop 375) south and northbound alternating left lane closure between Pan American Overpass and Zaragoza Overpass.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) Zaragoza Road Intersection at Underpass alternating east and westbound left lane closure.

Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound right lane closure between Ivey Road and North Loop Road.

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures, sidewalk, and installing hub cabinet.

Fabens Bridge Replacement Project

Thursday, February 29

6:00 am to 6:00 pm

• IH-10 east and westbound full lane closure at Fabens Bridge (FM793) underpass

Crews will be working bridge deck pours.