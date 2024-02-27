Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces Tuesday, February 27

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Tuesday, February 27 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp)

For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

I-10 Widening West

Monday, February 26, through Saturday, March 2

8am to 5pm

Westbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane between Enchanted Hills Drive and David Road.

Crews will be installing drainage pipe.

Beginning Monday, March 4, and continuing for approximately three weeks

24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Westbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane between Enchanted Hills Drive and David Road.

Crews will be installing drainage pipe.

I-10 Mill and Inlay

I-10 West continuous closure Friday (2/23) 9 PM through Monday (2/26) at 6 AM.

Crews will be doing mill and inlay work.

I-10 East not affected.

Detour: simply exit Sunland Park/Resler Exit 13, keep left toward Resler

Exit 12, & stay left to take re-enter I-10 West.

Guardrail Repair

Tuesday, February 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunland Park connector to I-10 east closed.

Fred Wilson eastbound entrance ramp to Spur 601 closed.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, February 26 through Friday, March 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa north- and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan alternate lane closures.

Mesa north- and southbound between Montecillo and Sunland Park alternate lane closures.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, and potholing.

Monday, February 26

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SH-20 (Mesa) north and southbound left turn at the Crossroads intersection closed.

Crews will be repairing the asphalt pavement from potholing activities.

Traffic Signal Improvement Project

Monday, February 26 through Friday, March 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa north- and southbound at Resler intersection right lane closed.

· Montana east- and westbound at McRae intersection right lane closed.

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, placing ground boxes, and intersection safety improvements.

Monday, February 26 through Friday, March 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US 54 and Hercules intersection at Gateway North and Southbound alternate lane closures.

North Loop and North Yarbrough intersection north-, south-, east-, and westbound alternate lane closures.

North Lee Trevino between Trawood and Montwood alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

Maintenance

Monday, February 26 through Friday, March 1

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

South Desert between Spur 37 and Vinton entrance ramp right lane closed.

Crews will be working on erosion control.

Montana Widening Project

Monday, February 7 through Saturday, March 2

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road left lane closure between Dominican Street to Leticia Street

Crews will be hauling dirt from jobsite.

Monday, February 26 through Tuesday, February 27

Staring at 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) and Alba Lane intersection complete closure

Crews will be placing concrete pavement.

Monday, February 26 through Saturday, March 02

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) George Dieter intersection turnarounds will be closed (east to westbound and west to eastbound)

Crews will be working on curbs and electrical boxes.

Friday, February 23 through Saturday, February 24

Starting at 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Northbound on-ramp at Joe Battle Boulevard (SL 375) will be closed completely at the south to northbound turnaround.

Crews will be working on placing concrete pavement.

Tuesday, February 27 through Thursday, February 29

Nightly, from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road will be closed from Yarbrough Drive to Lee Trevino Boulevard.

Crews will be working on placing concrete pavement.