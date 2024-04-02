Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of April 1 to 5

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures April 1 to April 5. For updates in El Paso, click here. (https://twitter.com/txdotelp)

For a look at more information from TxDOT, click here. (https://www.txdot.gov/about/newsroom/local/el-paso.html) For updates in Las Cruces, click here. (https://www.lascruces.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?CID=20)

I-10 Mill and Inlay Project

Monday, April 1 through Thursday, April 4

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 westbound between Sunland Park and Resler closed

Detour to I-10 westbound: Use CD lanes at Exit 13 Paisano/Sunland Park exit.

Crews will be working on milling and inlay.

Friday, April 5 through Monday, April 8

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Continuous)

I-10 eastbound between Mesa and Sunland Park closed

Mesa on-ramp closed

Detour to I-10 eastbound: stay on CD lanes at Exit 13 Paisano/Sunland Park exit. Stay in left lane to take on-ramp to enter I-10 eastbound.

Crews will be working on milling and inlay.

Bridge Rehab at Executive Center & Bridge Rehab at Geronimo

Monday April 1

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

I-10 west- and eastbound at Executive Center Blvd full closure

Crews will be cleaning and sealing armor joints.

Tuesday, April 2

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

I-10 westbound at Executive underpass two right lanes closed

Crews will be repairing bridge bents, columns, and caps.

Wednesday, April 3

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

I-10 west- and eastbound at Executive underpass one left lane closed

Crews will be pressure washing.

Thursday, April 4

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 eastbound at Executive underpass two right lanes closed

Crews will be pressure washing.

Thursday, April 4 and Friday, April 5

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Trowbridge underpass closed in both directions

Crews will continue working on Repairing Girders, Caps and Columns.

Sunday, April 7 through Wednesday, April 10

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 east- and westbound at Trowbridge closed (based on availability of crews)

DETOUR: Traffic will exit Trowbridge and use gateway to reenter I-10

Crew will be replacing armor joints on bridge.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, April 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Schuster and Porfirio Diaz right lane closed

Wednesday, April 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Resler and Mesa right two lanes and Mesa exit closed.

Crews will be working on guardrail repair.

Rigid Pavement Repair

Tuesday, April 2

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa northbound between Franklin and Yandell right lane closed

Wednesday, April 3

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound (CD lanes) between Sunland Park and Resler two left lanes closed

Crews will be repairing spalls.

North Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Monday, April 1 through Friday, April 5

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

Mesa north- and southbound between Camille and Resler alternate lane closures

Crews will be milling and repaving.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, April 1 through Friday, April 5

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa north- and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan alternate lane closures

· Mesa north- and southbound between Executive and Sunland Park alternate lane closures

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, potholing, and installing new lighting poles.

Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Monday, April 1 through Friday, April 5

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa north- and southbound at Resler intersection right lane closed

· Mesa north- and southbound at Camille intersection right lane closed

· Montana east- and westbound at McRae intersection right lane closed

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Gateway East- and West at Pisano intersection alternate lane closures

North Lee Trevino between Trawood and Montwood alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

East Paisano and East Yandell intersection alternate lane closures

Gateway North- and South at Hercules intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on striping.

Wednesday, April 3 through Friday, April 5

8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

Mesa north- and southbound at Camille intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on intersection improvements, sidewalks, and electrical work.

Maintenance

Monday, April 1 through Friday, April 5

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US-54 North and South between McCombs and Mesquite Hills alternate lane closures

Crews will be painting barrier walls.

Loop 375 westbound between Yarbrough and Midway right lane closed

Crews will be cleaning.

US-54 South at Hercules exit closed.

Hondo Pass entrance ramp to US-54 South closed.

Crews will be working on signs.

I-10 eastbound between Porfirio Diaz and Santa Fe right lane closed.

Crews will be working under bridge.

US-54 North- and South between Broaddus and Cassidy two right lanes closed.

Crews will be working on spall repair.

Tuesday, April 2 through Thursday, April 4

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 east- and westbound at Airway right lane closed.

Gateway West- and East left lane and on-ramp closed.

Crews will be servicing light fixtures.

Montana Frontage Road Project

Monday, April 1 through Saturday, May 4

Daily, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road left lane closure between Dominican Street to Leticia Street

Crews will be hauling dirt from jobsite.

Purple Heart Loop 375 Widening

Saturday, March 2 through Friday, April 5

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) north- and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601

Crews will be removing demo and hauling material.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, April 1, through Thursday, April 4

Nightly 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Loop 375 south- and northbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (P.O.E) Overpass

Zaragoza, Pan American and South Americas Truck (P.O.E) Underpass alternating complete closures

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures, concrete pavement, and concrete barriers.

Thursday, April 4

Daily 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) southbound at Bob Hope Road entrance ramp and left lane closed

Crews will be working on removal and replacement of digital message sign.

Saturday, April 6

5:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Americas Highway (SL 375) southbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and South American Road (P.O.E.) Overpass

Crews will be preforming a traffic switch-over/construction detour.

Fabens Bridge Project

Tuesday, April 2

From 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

FM 793 (Fabens Bridge) southbound lane closure

Crews will be working on installation of ITS camera.

Landscaping Project

Friday, April 5

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

IH-10 east- and westbound alternating entrance, exit ramp and shoulder. With closures at Eastlake Boulevard

Crews will be conducting landscape maintenance.