ABC-7 at 4: National Work Zone Awareness Week

El Paso-TX (KVIA)- Texas' population continues to grow, and more Txdot projects are underway to address congestion and improve safety.

Imagine the challenging conditions crews face at these sites, with heavy traffic and speeding just feet away from them in work zones.

As work zone safety awareness week comes to a close, TxDOT wants to remind drivers to pay attention in work zones.

Here is a list of road closures scheduled for Friday, April 19 for El Paso County and the City of Las Cruces.



Traffic Signal Improvements Project

Monday, April 15 through Friday, April 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

· Mesa north- and southbound at Resler intersection right lane closed.

· Mesa north- and southbound at Camille intersection right lane closed

· Montana east- and westbound at McRae intersection right lane closed

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Monday, April 15 through Friday, April 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Gateway East- and West at Paisano intersection alternate lane closures.

North Lee Trevino between Trawood and Montwood alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on traffic signal improvements.

East Paisano and East Yandell intersection alternate lane closures.

Gateway North- and South at Hercules intersection alternate lane closures.

Crews will be working on striping.

Tuesday, April 15 through Friday, April 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa at Belvidere east- and westbound alternate lane closures.

Crews will be potholing and boring to line locate.

North Mesa Street Rehabilitation Project

Sunday, April 14 through Friday, April 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

Mesa north- and southbound between Camille and Resler alternate lane closures

Crews will be milling and repaving.

North Mesa Street Lighting Improvement Project

Monday, April 15 through Friday, April 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa north- and southbound between Executive and Sunland Park alternate lane closures

· Mesa north- and southbound between I-10 and Doniphan alternate lane closures

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, potholing, and installing new lighting poles.

Maintenance

Monday, April 15 through Friday, April 19

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-10 westbound at Airway exit closed.

Gateway West between Hawkins and Westmoreland left lane closed.

Crews will be installing signs.

I-10 West between El Paso and Santa Fe right lane closed.

Crews will be working under bridge.

Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Plant and Zaragoza right lane closed.

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Buffalo Soldier between Gateway East- and West closed.

Crews will be working on bridge.

Montana Widening

Monday, April 01 through Saturday, May 04

Daily, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road left lane closure between Dominican Street to Leticia Street.

Crews will be hauling dirt from jobsite.

Purple Heart Widening

Monday, April 01 through Tuesday, April 30

Daily, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (SL 375) north- and southbound left inside lane closure between Montana Avenue and Spur 601.

Crews will be hauling out material in and out of the median.

Loop 375 Widening

Monday, April 15, through Friday, April 19

Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Americas Highway (SL 375) south- and northbound main lane closure between North Loop Overpass and Zaragoza (P.O.E) Overpass.

Zaragoza, Pan American and South Americas Truck (P.O.E) and North Loop Underpass alternating complete closures.

Crews will be working on installing bridge structures, bridge deck, and concrete barriers.

Landscaping Project

Friday, April 19

Daily, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

IH-10 east- and westbound alternating entrance, exit ramps and shoulder closures will occur at Eastlake Boulevard.

Crews will be installing conduit and drilling light pole foundations.