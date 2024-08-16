ABC-7 at 4: School Zone Safety, and closures of I-10 West

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-With children walking to school, dashing between cars, or hopping in and out of buses while parents in cars drop kids off. Last week on ABC-7 at 4 we offered tips for drivers, and this week, TXDot’s Jennifer Wright is here with tips you can share with your school-age children. Plus, everything you need to know about the 40 hour closure in 1-10 west.

Here's the list of closures: (Courtesty of TX DOT El Paso)

I-10 Widening West has it’s 40-hour closure of I-10 West, and it’s convoluted in that at 9PM Friday, it closes at the end of the current detour by Los Mochis, and at 4AM Saturday the point of closure moves back to Artcraft. This is so we can open two lanes on I-10 until that detour. BUT, because the two-lane frontage road cannot merge into the two-lane main lanes, we have to revert to closing North Desert at Enchanted Hills until further notice. That closure will begin at 1PM Monday, August 19. There is an on-ramp just after Transmountain that you will need to use to get on I-10, else you will have missed the boat there and will enter the circle of doom through the neighborhood. Please pay attention so you don’t hassle the ‘hood. North Desert will be strictly for Enchanted Hills only. Maps attached.

Montana Mill & Inlay moves to the area from Hawkins to Airway next week. Mesa Mill & Inlay is still working on punch list items. The Mesa Illumination project has so far placed 130 of the 30’ poles, and 37 of the 40’ light poles along Mesa from Doniphan to Glory Road. Once all energized, no more dark driving along Mesa. Sweet. See below to find out where they’re working next week.

Here’s a quick rundown of the east side widening projects for you:

Montana Widening will have a complete closure of the eastbound frontage road Monday through Wednesday nights next week to remove barrier to completely open the eastbound frontage road. It’s a welcome event.

will have a next week to remove barrier to completely open the eastbound frontage road. It’s a welcome event. Purple Heart Widening will have daily lane closures, and Thursday night the northbound lanes will be closed at Montana from 9PM - 5AM , with the detour being Montana to Global Reach. Saturday, 8/24 from 3AM to 7PM the whole shebang, north-and southbound lanes will be closed so crews can place bridge girders.

will have daily lane closures, and , with the detour being Montana to Global Reach. the whole shebang, so crews can place bridge girders. Loop 375 Widening will have a northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza to North Loop, along with the North Loop underpass Monday through Thursday overnight starting at 9.

EP Water has closures on Montana by Bassett Center, Mesa Street downtown, and Gateway West by Yarbrough which they have shared with me and I include waaaay below. Check them out if they might affect you.

Happy Friday Eve. We are halfway through the month that ends the fiscal year, in case those of you on this calendar needed an extra jolt of anxiety.

Cheers.

EMERGENCY NOTIFICATION

Spall Repair Project

Thursday, August 15

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Night)

I-10 westbound at Geronimo Exit three left lanes closed.

Crews will be repairing spall.

WEST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS

I-10 Widening West

40 Hour Closure

Friday, August 16 at 9pm, to Sunday, August 18 at 1pm

I-10 West will be closed at Vinton Road.

DETOUR: Continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Vinton.

Beginning at 4am on Saturday, the closure will extend to Artcraft.

DETOUR: Take Exit 8 (SH 178/Artcraft Road), continue on North Desert Boulevard, and re-enter I-10 past Vinton.

Crews will be placing permanent concrete barriers and reopening I-10 West to two lanes.

Beginning Sunday, August 18 at 1pm, and continuing until further notice

North Desert Boulevard will be closed at Enchanted Hills Drive.

NOTE: All traffic on North Desert Boulevard must turn right on Enchanted Hills.

DETOUR: Enter I-10 West past Transmountain Road.

Monday, August 19, through Saturday August 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 East and West will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road as needed.

Crews will be working on retaining walls.

Tuesday, August 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The right lane on Loop 375 West (Transmountain Road) will be closed at North Desert Boulevard.

One left turn lane will be closed on South Desert Boulevard at Transmountain.

Crews will be repairing a crash cushion.

The following closures and detours will continue until further notice:

The westbound mainlanes of I-10 are detoured onto North Desert Boulevard at Los Mochis Drive.

The eastbound mainlanes of I-10 are detoured onto South Desert Boulevard at Los Mochis Drive.

South Desert Boulevard is closed to all traffic south of Spur 37 (Vinton Road).

Thorn Avenue is closed to all traffic between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard.

Alternating daytime lane closures are possible on North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Vinton Road.

Alternating daytime lane closures are possible on Redd Road between North Desert Boulevard and South Desert Boulevard.

Both turnarounds at Redd Road are closed.

Montana Mill & Inlay

Sunday, August 18 through Friday, August 23

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Montana Avenue (US-62) westbound and eastbound alternating lane closures Hawkins Boulevard to Airway Boulevard

Monday, August 19 through Friday, August 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Daily)

Montana Avenue (US-62) westbound and eastbound alternating lane closures Hawkins Boulevard to Airway Boulevard

Crews will be milling and paving. Expect delays and intermittent cross-street and driveway closures during milling and paving activities. If possible, seek alternate routes. Please remember those residential / business access locations may be temporarily shifted due to milling/paving activities.

North Mesa Street Mill & Inlay

Monday, August 19 through Friday, August 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If Needed - Mesa (SH-20) northbound and southbound alternating lane closures Resler Drive to Remcon Circle

Crews will be working on finishing items, striping, and concrete work.

North Mesa Street Illumination Project

Monday, August 19 through Friday, August 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If Needed – Mesa north- and southbound right lane closures I-10 to Crossroads Drive

Mobile/Moving Traffic Operation –Mesa north- and southbound alternating left and right lane closures I-10 to Doniphan Drive

North-and southbound right lane closures Festival Drive to Sunland Park Drive

North- and southbound left lane closures Executive Center Boulevard to Festival Drive

North- and southbound alternating left and right lane closures Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive to Executive Center Boulevard

North- and southbound left lane closures Glory Road/East Baltimore Drive to Mesita Drive/Sun Bowl Drive

Crews will be boring for electrical conduit, pouring drill shaft foundations, potholing, installing new lighting poles, removing existing poles, electrical inspection, and Concrete sidewalk and landscape repairs.

Traffic Signal Improvement Project

Monday, August 19 through Friday, August 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa (SH-20) north and southbound right lane closures along with left turn lane closures at the Camille Drive intersection.

Zaragoza (FM 659) north and southbound right lane closures at Escobar Drive intersection

US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Sun Valley Drive intersection

US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard right lane closures at Martin Luther King Boulevard/Kenworthy Street intersection

If Needed - US-54 Gateway North Boulevard and Gateway South Boulevard turn around closures at Martin Luther King Boulevard/Kenworthy Street intersection

Crews will be working on intersection improvements.

Monday, August 19 through Friday, August 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa east- and westbound at Belvidere intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be potholing and boring to line locate.

Monday, August 19 through Friday, August 24

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Zaragoza and George Dieter intersection alternate lane closures

Alameda north- and southbound at Delta intersection alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on traffic signals.

Guardrail Repair

Monday, August 19

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 eastbound between Main Gap and US 54 right lane closed

Tuesday, August 20

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound between Altura and Pershing right lane closed

Wednesday, August 21

9 a.m. o 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound between Resler and Mesa Park right lane closed

Thursday, August 22

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 northbound between Hondo Pass and Sun Valley right lane closed

Friday, August 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound between Geronimo and Paisano right lane and on-ramp at Geronimo and complete off-ramp at Paisano closed

Spall Repair

Sunday, August 18 through Thursday, August 22

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 westbound between McRae and Cotton alternate lane closures

Crews will be repairing spall.

Maintenance

Monday, August 19 through Friday, August 24

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Spur 601 westbound between Chaffee and Loop 375 shoulder closed

Crews will be working on shoulder.

Green Ribbon Project

Monday, August 19 through Friday, August 24

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montana east- and westbound between Airway and Killarney left lane closed

Alameda east- and westbound between Loop 375 and Rio Vista left lane closed

Crews will be working on median improvements.

EAST AREA OFFICE PROJECTS

Montana Widening Project

Monday, August 19 to Wednesday, August 21

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) eastbound frontage road complete closure from George Dieter Drive to Lee Boulevard

Crews will be working on removing concrete barrier to open the eastbound frontage road.

Purple Heart Widening Project

Tuesday, August 20

Daily, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) southbound right lane closure from Iron Medics to Montana Avenue

Crews will be installing bridge girders.

Wednesday, August 21

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound right lane closure from Montana Avenue to Iron Medics

Crews will be installing bridge girders.

Thursday, August 22

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) northbound entrance ramp at Montana Avenue will be closed.

Traffic heading northbound will have to use Montana Avenue to Global Reach to continue onto SL 375.

Crews will be installing bridge girders.

Saturday, August 24

Daily, 3 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) north- and southbound main lane closure from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Purple Heart Highway (Loop 375) entrance ramps at Montana Avenue northbound and Spur 601 southbound will be closed.

Crews will be installing bridge girders.

Continuous closure until further notice

Purple Heart Highway north and southbound shoulder closures from Montana Avenue to Spur 601

Crews will be widening main lanes and constructing north and southbound frontage road.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday August 19 to Thursday August 22

Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

· Loop 375 northbound main lane closure between Zaragoza and North Loop

· Americas Avenue (frontage road) North Loop Road Underpass full intersection closure

Crews will be working on moving concrete barrier and installing bridge structures.

Monday August 19, to Friday August 23

Daily 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between Pine Springs Drive and Paseo Del Este Boulevard

· Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane shoulders only closure between Pine Springs Drive and Paseo Del Este Boulevard

· North Loop underpass north and southbound turnaround will be completed closed.

Crews will be working on installing concrete rip rap, bridge structures and cleaning of underpass.

Continuous closure, from present through 5:00 am Tuesday, August 26

· Americas Highway (Loop 375) Zaragoza Exit Ramp southbound closed

· Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound right lane closure between Joe Rodriguez Road and South Side

Crews will be installing concrete paving, performing bridge joint repairs and securing roadway until required asphalt repair work is complete and drainage utilities are installed.

Horizon/Darrington Reconstruction Project

Monday August 19, to Friday August 23

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) east and westbound right lane closure at Darrington Road intersection

Darrington Road north and southbound right lane closure at Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) intersection

Crews will be drilling holes for traffic signals.

Continuous closures

Monday, March 25 until further notice

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) westbound lane closure from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive, lanes reduced to one lane

Horizon Boulevard (FM1281) hike/bike trail from Torrey Pines to Desert Mesa Drive will be closed indefinitely.

Friday, June 28 until further notice

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) westbound lane from Desert Mesa to Rodman Street will be shifted to the median and transitioned back on Rodman Street

Horizon Boulevard (FM 1281) and Lago Del Esta intersection closure

Crews will be working on final subgrade, pavement operations and excavating ponding areas.

Alameda Raised Medians Project

Sunday, August 18

Overnight 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east and westbound inside lane closures between Settler Road and Oden Road

Crews will be installing concrete medians.

Monday, August 19 to Friday, August 23

Daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alameda Avenue (SH-20) east and westbound inside lane closures between Rio Vista Road and Passmore Road

Crews will be installing concrete medians and finishing installing electrical conduits.

Joe Battle/Company E Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, August 18 to Thursday, August 22

Nightly, 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Joe Battle Boulevard northbound alternating lane closures between Pellicano Drive and Edgemere Boulevard

Company E Highway (Loop 375) exit and entrance ramps will be closed between Pellicano Drive and Edgemere Boulevard

Crews will be performing milling operations, base repairs and placing hot mix asphalt.

Darrington Road Safety Lighting Project

Monday, July 29 to Friday, September 27

Daily, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Darrington Road north and southbound alternating right lane closure between Alberton Street and LTV Road

Crews will be installing conduit, drilling light pole foundation, pulling wire, and setting light poles.

CONTINUOUS CLOSURES

Median Concrete Barrier Project

Continuous closure until further notice

Montana Avenue (US 62/180) east and westbound complete left lane closure between RM 124 and RM 126 (Guadalupe Peak)

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in work areas.

Closure is necessary for installation of median concrete barrier.

RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project

Continuous closure until further notice

RM 652 east and westbound alternating lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line

Continuous two-way traffic, one-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 13-foot lane width restriction.

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation.

RM 652 Full Widening Project

Monday, March 11 until further notice

RM 652 westbound lanes reduces to one lane two-way traffic from FM 3541 to Kimble Draw Bridge

Closure is necessary for the reconstruction of the roadway.

EP WATER CLOSURES

Montana Avenue Cured-in-place Pipeline Project

24/7 until further notice

US 62/180 West (Montana Avenue) reduced to one lane between Airport Road and Paisano Drive.

Magruder Street, Geronimo Drive, and Airport Road are open at Montana.

All other median crossovers between Paisano and Airport are closed.

Crews are preparing to rehabilitate a 12-inch waterline.

Gateway Boulevard West and Yarbrough Drive Wastewater Improvements

24/7 until further notice

Gateway Boulevard West is reduced to two lanes between Vista de Oro Drive and North Yarbrough Drive.

Crews are replacing a wastewater main with a new PVC line.

Phase 2 - Mesa Street Stormwater Replacement

24/7 until further notice

SH 20 (Mesa Street) is closed between Main Street and Texas Avenue.

Mills Avenue is closed between Oregon Street and Stanton Street.

Crews are replacing stormwater infrastructure and fire hydrants.

Please follow the detour signs in place on all projects. All work is dependent upon weather conditions.