ABC-7 Traffic Alert: 49-Hour closure to impact west El Paso drivers

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—Tx Dot El Paso crews will begin widening the freeway in the median between Mesa Street and Redd Road. According to TX Dot El Paso, the operation will begin in the eastbound lanes, requiring a 49-hour closure of I-10 from Redd to Mesa. The closure will start at 4 am on Saturday, September 7, and be in place until 5 am on Monday, September 9. All traffic will exit at Redd and take the south desert past Mesa. The following weekend, a 49-hour closure will begin in the westbound lanes between Mesa and Redd. TX Dot officials explain that crews will work on widening two bridges between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road. Then, a 56-hour closure of the eastbound lanes will go into effect the weekend of September 13. South Desert will temporarily reopen to just one lane for the eastbound detour. TX Dot officials say you should plan to avoid the area and take an alternate route if possible.

