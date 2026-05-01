I-10 Traffic Switch Begins Between Anthony and Vinton; Yearlong Detours Announced
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- According to TxDot El Paso, a traffic switch on I-10 eastbound between Anthony and Vinton is now active. Drivers heading eastbound must exit at exit 0, follow Desert South for business access, then re-enter I-10 at Los Mochis. Westbound drivers will lose access to the Vinton on-ramp and exit 0 on May 18 after a weekend closure; this detour will be in place for one year on both sides. Crews have added new striping at the Anthony exit 0 before demolition begins.
Artcraft Project
Monday, May 4 – Tuesday, May 5
9 p.m. – 6 a.m. (Nightly)
- South Desert between Transmountain and Artcraft full closure
- Traffic in the local community of Campus Park will have access.
Crews will be placing girders for direct connector.
Wednesday, May 6
8 p.m. – 6 a.m. (Nightly)
- I-10 eastbound between Transmountain and Artcraft full closure
Crews will be placing direct connector girders.
Thursday, May 7
8 p.m. – 6 a.m. (Nightly)
- South Desert between Transmountain and Artcraft full closure
- Traffic in the local community of Campus Park will have access.
Crews will be placing girders for direct connector.
Loop-375 Rehabilitation Project
Monday, May 4 – Thursday, May 7
9 p.m. – 6 a.m. (Nightly)
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound between Fonseca and Park alternate lane closures
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Park and Fonseca alternate lane closures
Crews will be removing and replacing metal beam guard fence.
Districtwide Striping Project
Sunday, May 3 – Saturday, May 9
9 p.m. – 5 a.m. (Nightly)
- BU-54A (Dyer) north and southbound between Souda and Texas/New Mexico State Line mobile operations
Sunday, May 3 – Saturday, May 9
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Daily)
- Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between Border Patrol Museum and McCombs mobile operations
- SH-20 (Doniphan) north and southbound between Texas/New Mexico State Line and Borderland mobile operations
Crews will be retracing pavement markings.
Road Repair
9 p.m. - 6 a.m. (Nightly)
Monday, May 4 – Tuesday, May 5
- I-10 westbound at Airway three right lanes and Hawkins entrance ramp full closure
Wednesday, May 6
- US-54 South at Diana two right lanes and Transmountain entrance ramp full closure
Thursday, May 7
- US-54 South at Hercules, two right lanes closed
Guardrail Repair
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Monday, May 4
- I-10 westbound between Executive and Sunland Park right lane closed.
Tuesday, May 5
- Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound between US-54 and Main Gap left lane closed
Wednesday, May 6
- I-10 at Loop 375 (Transmountain) North and South Desert turnaround complete closure
Thursday, May 7
- Loop 375 (Transmountain) between Resler and North Desert right lane closed
- North Desert between Hoover and Transmountain second left lane closed
Friday, May 8
- US-54 north and southbound between Fred Wilson and Montana shoulder closures
Concrete Repairs
Monday, May 4 – Thursday, May 8
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Gateway North between Pershing and Cassidy left lane closed
- Gateway North to South at Pershing turnaround closed
Culvert Cleaning
Tuesday, May 5 – Friday, May 8
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Spur 1966 and Paseo Del Norte Bridge right lane closed
Maintenance
Monday, May 4
9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)
- Ramp N connecting between Loop 375 East and US-54 North ramp closed
Monday, May 4 - Friday, May 8
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Ramp N connecting between Loop 375 East and US-54 North ramp closed
Crews will be working on bridge joints.
FM 258 Safety Improvements Project
Thursday, May 14
9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Scoorro Road and Belen Street intersection full closure
Crews will be working on installation of sidewalks, driveways, and curbs.
Tech Project on Bridge of the Americas and Zaragoza Port of Entry
Monday, May 4 – Friday, May 8
9a.m. - 4p.m.
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between San Marcial and Exit 58 shoulder closed
Crews will be trenching and installing conduits
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound between Fonseca and Paisano exit closed
Crews will be working on sign structure.
- I-10 eastbound between Lee Trevino and Zaragoza right lane closed
Crews will be working on camera.
- US-54 southbound between Pershing and Cambridge shoulder closed
Crews will be installing guardrail.
Closure Links: