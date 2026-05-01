Skip to Content
Traffic

I-10 Traffic Switch Begins Between Anthony and Vinton; Yearlong Detours Announced

By
New
Published 1:36 PM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- According to TxDot El Paso, a traffic switch on I-10 eastbound between Anthony and Vinton is now active. Drivers heading eastbound must exit at exit 0, follow Desert South for business access, then re-enter I-10 at Los Mochis. Westbound drivers will lose access to the Vinton on-ramp and exit 0 on May 18 after a weekend closure; this detour will be in place for one year on both sides. Crews have added new striping at the Anthony exit 0 before demolition begins.

Artcraft Project

Monday, May 4 – Tuesday, May 5

9 p.m. – 6 a.m. (Nightly)

  • South Desert between Transmountain and Artcraft full closure
  • Traffic in the local community of Campus Park will have access.

Crews will be placing girders for direct connector.

Wednesday, May 6

8 p.m. – 6 a.m. (Nightly)

  • I-10 eastbound between Transmountain and Artcraft full closure

Crews will be placing direct connector girders.

Thursday, May 7

8 p.m. – 6 a.m. (Nightly)

  • South Desert between Transmountain and Artcraft full closure
  • Traffic in the local community of Campus Park will have access.

Crews will be placing girders for direct connector.

Loop-375 Rehabilitation Project

Monday, May 4 – Thursday, May 7

9 p.m. – 6 a.m. (Nightly)

  • Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound between Fonseca and Park alternate lane closures
  • Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Park and Fonseca alternate lane closures

Crews will be removing and replacing metal beam guard fence.

Districtwide Striping Project

Sunday, May 3 – Saturday, May 9

9 p.m. – 5 a.m. (Nightly)

  • BU-54A (Dyer) north and southbound between Souda and Texas/New Mexico State Line mobile operations

Sunday, May 3 – Saturday, May 9

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Daily)

  • Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between Border Patrol Museum and McCombs mobile operations
  • SH-20 (Doniphan) north and southbound between Texas/New Mexico State Line and Borderland mobile operations

Crews will be retracing pavement markings.

Road Repair

9 p.m. - 6 a.m. (Nightly)

Monday, May 4 – Tuesday, May 5

  • I-10 westbound at Airway three right lanes and Hawkins entrance ramp full closure

Wednesday, May 6

  • US-54 South at Diana two right lanes and Transmountain entrance ramp full closure

Thursday, May 7

  • US-54 South at Hercules, two right lanes closed

Guardrail Repair

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, May 4

  • I-10 westbound between Executive and Sunland Park right lane closed.

Tuesday, May 5

  • Loop 375 (Transmountain) westbound between US-54 and Main Gap left lane closed

Wednesday, May 6

  • I-10 at Loop 375 (Transmountain) North and South Desert turnaround complete closure

Thursday, May 7

  • Loop 375 (Transmountain) between Resler and North Desert right lane closed
  • North Desert between Hoover and Transmountain second left lane closed

Friday, May 8

  • US-54 north and southbound between Fred Wilson and Montana shoulder closures

Concrete Repairs

Monday, May 4 – Thursday, May 8

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

  • Gateway North between Pershing and Cassidy left lane closed
  • Gateway North to South at Pershing turnaround closed

Culvert Cleaning

Tuesday, May 5 – Friday, May 8

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

  • Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between Spur 1966 and Paseo Del Norte Bridge right lane closed

Maintenance

Monday, May 4

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

  • Ramp N connecting between Loop 375 East and US-54 North ramp closed

Monday, May 4 - Friday, May 8

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

  • Ramp N connecting between Loop 375 East and US-54 North ramp closed

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

FM 258 Safety Improvements Project

Thursday, May 14

9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

  • Scoorro Road and Belen Street intersection full closure

Crews will be working on installation of sidewalks, driveways, and curbs.

Tech Project on Bridge of the Americas and Zaragoza Port of Entry

Monday, May 4 – Friday, May 8

9a.m. - 4p.m.

  • Loop 375 (Border Highway) eastbound between San Marcial and Exit 58 shoulder closed

Crews will be trenching and installing conduits

  • Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound between Fonseca and Paisano exit closed

Crews will be working on sign structure.

  • I-10 eastbound between Lee Trevino and Zaragoza right lane closed

Crews will be working on camera.

  • US-54 southbound between Pershing and Cambridge shoulder closed

Crews will be installing guardrail.

Closure Links:

West Area Project Closures

I-10 Widening West Closures

East Area Project Closures 

Article Topic Follows: Traffic

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.