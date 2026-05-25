Memorial Day Weekend Travel: Texans Face Heavy Highway Traffic for Holiday Getaways
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer travel in Texas, and drivers across the state should prepare for heavy traffic on major highways as thousands head out for holiday getaways.
Closures:
I-10 Widening West Phase 2
Thursday, May 28
9 p.m. – 5 a.m. (Night)
- I-10 eastbound at South Desert between Anthony and Los Mochis full closure
Detour: ONLY for Traffic Exiting at eastbound Anthony, Exit 0. Traffic will exit at I-10 eastbound at Anthony, Exit 0, turn right onto Antonio, proceed to Doniphan, then to Talbot and onto South Desert. Flagging of Westway at South Desert will allow crews to stripe through the intersections.
Crews will be working on striping repairs.
Borderland Expressway Phase 2 Project
Monday, May 18 - Friday, May 22
Daily, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- US-54 east and westbound between Mesquite Hills and McCombs alternate lane closures
- Mesquite Hills reduced to one lane between US-54 and Red Man. Flaggers will be on-site directing traffic as needed for haul trucks crossing Mesquite Hills
- Flaggers will be on-site directing traffic as needed for haul trucks crossing at McCombs and Stan Roberts intersection.
Crews will be transporting earth embankment into the project.
Tuesday, May 26 and Wednesday, May 27
Daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Flaggers will be on-site directing traffic in synchronization with traffic signal lights on Dyer SB between Mocha Dune and Spur 320 intersection.
Crews will be installing portable barrier on Dyer southbound.
Loop-375 Rehabilitation Project
Tuesday, May 26 – Thursday, May 28
9 p.m. – 6 a.m. (Nightly)
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) west eastbound between Fonseca and Park alternate lane closures
Crews will be removing and replacing metal beam guard fence and installing, milling, and working on roadway base repair.
Continuous Closure Until Further Notice 24/7
Starting Monday, May 18 until end of June
- Loop 375 (Border Highway) westbound between Fonseca and Park right lane closure
Crews will be removing and replacing metal beam guard fence.
Districtwide Striping Project
Tuesday, May 26 – Friday, May 29
9 p.m. – 5 a.m. (Nightly)
- Loop 375 (Transmountain) east and westbound between Border Patrol Museum and McCombs mobile operations
- FM-76 (North Loop) east and westbound between SH-20 (Alameda) and FM-793 (in Fabens) mobile operations
- BU-54A (Dyer) east and westbound between Souda and Texas/New Mexico State Line mobile operations
- SH-20 (Alameda) east and westbound between Passmore and RM-1110 (in Clint) mobile operations
- SH-20 (Doniphan) east and westbound between Texas/New Mexico and Borderland mobile operations
- I-10 Main Lanes north and southbound between Lasca and RM 1111 (in Sierra Blanca) mobile operations
- FM-659 (Zaragoza) north and southbound between North Loop and US-62/180 (Montana) mobile operations
Crews will be retracing pavement markings.
BU-54A Safety Improvements
Tuesday, May 26 – Wednesday, May 27
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Dyer northbound between Quail and Sun Valley right lane closed
Thursday, May 28 – Friday, May 29
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Dyer southbound between Quail and Sun Valley right lane closed
Crews will be working on potholing operations.
Road Repair
Tuesday, May 26 – Thursday, May 28
9 p.m. - 6 a.m.
- I-10 westbound between Airways and Geronimo alternate lane closure
Guardrail Repair
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 26 and Wednesday, May 27
- Gateway South between Montana and Yandell left lane closed
Thursday, May 28
- I-10 westbound between Sunland and Resler left lane closed
Friday, May 29
- Loop 375 (Transmountain) between US-54 and Main Gap right lane closed
Pavement Repairs
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 26
- Loop 375 (Transmountain / Woodrow Bean) westbound between Railroad and McCombs complete closure
- Bomarc entrance ramp full closure
Detour: All traffic to exit at Railroad Exit 24-B and re-enter Loop 375 at Rushing entrance ramp.
Wednesday, May 27
- Loop 375 (Transmountain / Woodrow Bean) westbound at Exit 21 to US-54 right lane closed with Exit 21 complete closure
Detour: Traffic to use McCombs Exit 24-A.
Concrete Repairs
Tuesday. May 26– Friday, May 29
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- I-10 West CD lanes between Sunland Park and Resler right lane closed
- Missouri at Staton intersection left lane closure on Missouri and right lane closure on Stanton
- I-10 East between Prospect and Mesa right lane closed
Maintenance
Tuesday, May 26 – Friday, May 29
9 a.m. - 4 a.m.
- Ramp N connecting between Loop 375 East and US-54 North closed
Crews will be working on bridge joints.
- I-10 east and westbound at Spur 37 (Vinton) between South Desert and Doniphan left lane closed
Crews will be working on the medians.
- I-10 east at Paisano exit ramp closed
Crews will be working on the bridge.
Sunday, May 31
4 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Ramp K between US-54 South and I-10 West closed
- Entrance ramp between Trowbridge and US-54 South closed
- Boone at Yandell complete closure
Crews will be working on bridge joints.
Mill and Inlay
Tuesday, May 26 and Wednesday, May 27
8 a.m. - 5 p.m., daily
- IH-10 Eastbound Clint Entrance Ramp complete closure.
- Frontage Road Eastbound right lane closure from Darrington Road to Clint Entrance Ramp
Monday, June 1 - Tuesday, June 2
8 a.m. - 5 p.m., daily
- IH-10 Eastbound Clint Entrance Ramp complete closure.
- Frontage Road Eastbound right lane closure from Darrington Road to Clint Entrance Ramp
Bridge Maintenance Project
Monday, May 25 - Thursday, May 28
Nightly, 9 p.m. - 5 a.m.
- I-10 eastbound alternate lane closures at Piedras Street overpass
- I-10 eastbound to US 54 eastbound connector alternate lane closures
Crews will be working on bridge.
FM 258 Safety Improvements Project
Tuesday, May 26
8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Socorro Road alternate lane closures at Belen Street intersection
Crews will be working on island.
Closure Links: