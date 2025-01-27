Trump 2nd term live updates: ICE arrests 1,749 undocumented immigrants on Monday

ICE arrests 1,749 undocumented immigrants on Monday

(5:38 PM): U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers use a chain to more comfortably restrain a detained person using handcuffs positioned in front, Jan. 27, 2025, in Silver Spring, Md.Alex Brandon/AP

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it arrested 1,749 undocumented immigrants on Monday.

That marks an increase from Sunday, when the agency said it made 956 such arrests.

ICE is operating at an increased tempo since the new administration took office.

-ABC News' Luke Barr

Trump says DeepSeek is a 'wake-up call' for American companies

(5:23 PM): During his remarks at the House GOP retreat, Trump discussed the emergence of Chinese AI technology DeepSeek, saying it should be a "wake-up call" for American companies.

"The release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win, because we have the greatest scientists in the world, even Chinese leadership told me that," Trump said.

He also cast the technology as an "asset" for how it could revolutionize technology due to its less-expensive method.

Trump said that he hoped American companies could come up with the "same solutions" without investing billions of dollars and repeated his promise to "unleash" American tech companies to "dominate the future."

-ABC News' Michelle Stoddart

CDC officials told to cease communications with the WHO

(5:03 PM): Public health officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been told to cease communications with the World Health Organization, an official with the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed to ABC News.

This comes after Trump signed an executive order on his first day of office ordering the withdrawal of the U.S. from the WHO. The U.S. is the biggest financial contributor to the global public health organization and public health experts immediately denounced the move as a risk to national security and pandemic outbreak prevention.

Any country's withdrawal from the WHO is supposed to be preceded by a one year advance notice, which experts interpreted Trump's executive order to serve as. But the recent order for CDC public health officials to immediately stop communicating with their WHO counterparts suggests that Trump is not adhering to those governing rules.

-ABC News' Cheyenne Haslett

Trump addresses new executive orders on the military

Trump said "in a little while" he will be signing four new executive orders addressing the military, during his remarks at a retreat of House Republicans at his Doral golf resort in Miami on Monday.

One will direct Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to "immediately begin" the construction of an "Iron Dome" missile defense shield, a nod to the Israeli missile defense system.

"We protect other countries, but we don't protect ourselves," he said.

President Donald Trump speaks at the 2025 House Republican Members Conference Dinner at Trump National Doral Miami in Doral, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025.Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Trump said his administration will also "get transgender ideology the hell out of military" and "stop our service members from being indoctrinated with radical left ideologies such as critical race theory."

Trump didn't go into detail, though the White House earlier Monday said that Trump is expected to sign an order directing the Department of Defense to update its guidance "regarding trans-identifying medical standards for military service and to rescind guidance inconsistent with military readiness."

The order will also end the use of pronouns in the Department of Defense and will also prohibit males from "sharing sleeping, changing, or bathing in facilities designated for females."

Another order that Trump is expected to sign takes aim at diversity, equity and inclusion programs at the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security. The order will ban the use of "discriminatory race- or sex-based preferences," according to a fact sheet about the move.

Trump also addressed another order that will offer a "full reinstatement" to service members who were expelled from the armed forces due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Scott Bessent confirmed as treasury secretary

The Senate on Monday evening confirmed Scott Bessent to serve as secretary of treasury by a vote of 68-29.

Bessent becomes the fifth member of Trump's team to be confirmed by the Senate, following Marco Rubio, John Ratcliffe, Pete Hegseth and Kristi Noem.

The Senate is now taking a test vote on Sean Duffy's nomination to lead the Department of Transportation. He's expected to easily clear this procedural hurdle to tee up a final vote likely on Wednesday.

Scott Bessent, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be secretary of the Treasury, appears before the Senate Finance Committee for his confirmation hearing, at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 16, 2025.J. Scott Applewhite/AP

-ABC News' Allison Pecorin

Trump: 'Am I allowed to run again?'

During his remarks at a retreat of House Republicans at his Doral golf resort in Miami on Monday, Trump raised the questiion whether he could run for a third term.

"I've raised a lot of money for the next race that I assume I can't use for myself, but I'm not 100% sure, because I don't know," he said to some laughs in the crowd. "I think I'm not allowed to run again. I'm not sure, am I allowed to run again?"

Last week, Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn. introduced a House joint resolution to allow a president to be elected for no more than three terms, instead of two.

President Donald Trump attends a House Republican members conference meeting in Trump National Doral resort, in Miami, Florida, U.S. Jan. 27, 2025.Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Trump seeks presidential immunity from any civil lawsuit filed against him in state court

(4:10 PM): In a case that sits squarely at the intersection of his business and political interests, President Donald Trump is trying to stop a civil lawsuit against his multibillion-dollar social media company by arguing that he should be immune from civil litigation filed in state court while he serves as president.

Trump and his co-defendants -- including FBI director nominee Kash Patel and White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino -- asked a Delaware judge to either issue a four-year delay of the case or dismiss a lawsuit filed by Trump Media & Technology Group co-founders Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss, who alleged that Trump and company executives orchestrated a scheme to prevent them from getting their full stake in the company after it went public.

Facing an "unprecedented" number of civil lawsuits, Trump argued that having to fend off the litigation would be a "distraction" from his presidential duties and "interfere substantially" with the function of the executive branch.

"Without the protections of temporary Presidential immunity, the President will be forced to defend against these cases -- and the many more that are sure to arise during his second term -- all to the detriment of his office and the American people he serves," attorneys John Reed and Theodore Kittila wrote in a filing on Friday in Delaware Chancery Court.

In December, Delaware Chancery Court Judge Morgan Zurn agreed to temporarily pause the claim so Trump could make his immunity argument, though she noted that Trump "is not presently deemed to be immune" from the civil case. Lawyers for Trump Media and the president asked the court to establish a "brightline deferral rule" to delay any civil litigation Trump faces in state court by four years.

"State courts across the country are being called upon to sit in judgment of the sitting President, to tax his time, and to second-guess his priorities. That state of affairs -- President Jefferson's nightmare -- dishonors the Presidency and debases the state courts that purport to control his actions," the filing said.

During his first term in office, Trump was sued at least 10 times, and he returned to the presidency with at least 14 lawsuits pending, including multiple suits related to his social media company. Trump placed his stake in the company -- 14,750,000 shares worth more than $3 billion -- into a trust controlled by his sons before entering office this month.

In this Oct. 11, 2024, file photo, Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, greets supporters during a campaign rally at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, FILE

If successful, Trump's claim of "temporary presidential immunity" could provide the president an additional layer of legal protection, having already entered office with newly broadened presidential power and protection from criminal liability following the Supreme Court's ruling last year on presidential immunity.

Defense lawyers, in Friday's filing, claimed without evidence that Trump's "billionaire adversaries" are funding a wave of litigation "to destroy the president."

"The President has already been sued more than all his predecessors combined, yet his rivals promise that there is still more to come," the lawsuit said. "That swell of litigation will pose an even greater threat to the operations of the Executive Branch and the standing of state courts that purport to sit in judgment of his conduct."

While the Supreme Court established in Clinton v. Jones that a president does not have immunity from civil lawsuits related to personal conduct, lawyers for Trump Media argued that the decision only applies to cases in federal court. Though the Trump Media lawsuit does not center on official acts, Trump argued that the burden of defending himself would intrude on his official duties, citing an example of how President Bill Clinton consulted his personal attorney three times on the same day he was deliberating whether to go to war with Iraq.

"With the benefits of hindsight and lived experience, it now is clear that state civil litigation against the President causes real 'diversion' and 'harassment' of the Presidency, sufficient to interfere substantially with the operations of the Executive Branch," the filing said.

The defense lawyers claimed that the lawsuit would occupy Trump's limited "energies and attention," which is already strained by the demands of the presidency.

"During his first term, President Trump ... slept just four to five hours per night -- because the burdens of the Presidency dwarfed even his responsibilities as a global business leader," the filing said.

In a separate filing on Friday, Trump's personal lawyers told the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that the president should be immune from any civil claims related to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack because he was acting in his official capacity as president when he sought to challenge the results of the 2020 election.

When reached for comment, regarding the Trump Media lawsuit, Richie Jones, an attorney for Moss and Litinsky, provided a quote by former President Theodore Roosevelt, saying it was "the best we can do in terms of comment."

"No man is above the law, and no man is below it. Nor do we ask any man's permission when we require him to obey it," Jones wrote.

President Donald Trump is carrying out his immigration crackdown nationwide, with nearly 1,000 arrests reported by ICE on Sunday alone.

The actions prompted a tense standoff between the U.S. and Colombia after Colombia's president turned away deportation flights from the U.S. Trump then threatened tariffs as high as 25% against the South American nation, causing its leader to reverse course and accept deported migrants.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth arrived for his first full day at the Pentagon after being narrowly confirmed by the Senate. Trump's other Cabinet picks, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard, will face confirmation hearings later this week.

Air Force chief of staff releases statement on Tuskegee Airmen videos

(2:55 PM): Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin wrote a statement Monday regarding curricula on the Tuskegee Airmen and women pilots, saying no such material has been removed from basic military training.

"Allow me to clearly dispel a rumor -- while we are currently reviewing all training courses to ensure compliance with the Executive Orders, no curriculum or content highlighting the honor and valor of the Tuskegee Airmen or Women Air Force Service Pilots has been removed from Basic Military Training," Allvin wrote. "The historic legacy and decorated valor these Airmen embodied during World War II and beyond will continue to guide our newest recruits and all who serve in our ranks."

The statement comes after an Air Force spokesperson confirmed to the Associated Press that training courses with such videos were removed last week after Trump's executive order to eliminate DEI initiatives in the federal government. The Air Force later clarified to the AP that the courses were edited but that the Tuskegee Airmen and WASP content would still be shown.

Allvin also said in his own statement on Monday that the Air Force is "faithfully executing" all of Trump's executive orders, including on DEI.