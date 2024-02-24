ABC 7 FIRST ALERT: Near record high Sunday, windy Monday and Tuesday

Happy Saturday everyone! We are under an ABC 7 First Alert! Our Storm Track Weather Team is tracking strong winds for your Monday and Tuesday.

For today, we are on track for a warm spring-like day. Topping out in the upper 70s, but dropping down into the 40s and 50s tonight.

Likewise, we will see near-record-high temperatures for your Sunday and clouds will begin to increase.

The Borderland will see winds ramp up late Monday evening with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Also, we will see temperatures in the 80s some parts of Texas may see 90s.

Tuesday, the Borderland will experience the highest wind speeds. The National Weather Service in El Paso has a High Wind Watch that will go into place Tuesday as wind speeds could get up to 65 miles per hour. Winds will taper down by the evening hours.

Going into your Wednesday, the Borderland will be much cooler after a cold front drops into the region.