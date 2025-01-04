Weekend planner: UTEP and NMSU Basketball Games

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Whether you're easing back into work and school or enjoying the last weekend of your holiday break, there are some great ways to spend your Saturday in the Borderland.

The UTEP Miners are hosting Sam Houston State at the Don Haskins Center tonight at 7 p.m. The Miners are looking to secure back-to-back wins in conference play. Tickets start as low as $9, so grab yours and cheer them on!

Meanwhile, the NMSU Aggies are taking on Louisiana Tech this afternoon at the Pan-Am Center. The Aggies are on a hot streak, winning four games in a row, including a victory against Sam Houston State on Thursday.

Make your Saturday exciting by supporting your local teams and enjoying some thrilling basketball action!