Dr. Amanda López Askin, candidate for Dona Ana County Clerk

Name: Dr. Amanda López Askin

Age: 50

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Current Doña Ana County Clerk

Relevant Experience: I have been the County Clerk for nearly 6 years. My background includes a diverse background in corporate and governmental organizations. I am a 3x NMSU Aggie, with a PhD in a leadership focused program. While obtaining my Ph.D. I was appointed to serve on the Board of Regents at New Mexico State University where I supported the management of a 600 million dollar organization, one of our community’s most important resources. Prior to serving as clerk, my professional experience encompassed working for a for-profit hospital, where I then chose to work for state government in school behavioral health advocacy, training, and promotion of best practices.

Personal: Please provide a note on your personal life – I was born and raised in Las Cruces and am active in animal welfare, voting rights advocacy, and anything NMSU Aggie related!

Website: www.amandaforNM.com

Dr. Amanda López Askin has served as Dona Ana County Clerk. Here are her answers to KVIA's questions regarding her candidacy.

What measures, if any, will you take to ensure efficiency in your department and save money for taxpayers?

The individual who holds the County Clerk position must have the ability to be an administrator for the office – budget, personnel, policies, collaboration - and support both areas of focus we are responsible for in state statute. Since I have been in office, I have worked diligently to make sure our office is fully staffed and supported. We have had near 100% staffing for almost three years. Some things that I have accomplished since I have been in office:

Advocating for and receiving 6 full-time positions to serve constituents and maintain staffing for over 2 years.

Lobbying for and securing more than 3 million dollars in capital outlay funds for a new election warehouse

Increased digitization of historical and public records

Full remodel of office to improve safety and security

Increased pay for election officials

Advocating and testifying in support of pro-voter legislation

Building a strong civics presence in school districts throughout Doña Ana County

Elected to and serve on the New Mexico Counties(NMC) Executive Board

Appointed to the Voting Security Certification Committee (VSCC)

Represent New Mexico to the Federal Election Advisory Council

Created a podcast, YouTube page, and expansion of our social media communications to increase access

Expanded election official recruitment and training

Increased education and professional development for all staff

How would you improve customer service in the County Clerk’s office?

My goal for our office to be widely known for outstanding customer service and willingness to go above and beyond. We should leave every transaction with our customers knowing we did the best we could to assist them. Continued professional development, and implementation of strength-based leadership, addressing any emergent issues from our community, staying fully staffed, which is all currently happening.

Are there any changes you would like to see made to the current campaign finance reporting rules?

Not at this time

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I have implemented significant positive changes in the county clerk’s office that have improved customer service, increased employee morale and retention, supported our recording and filing section, as well as passionately advocated for resources and best practices in our elections section. My background includes an extensive background in mental health and wellness, leadership development, and government. That background does not speak to my deep roots and commitment to our community and doing everything I can to make our community a safer, healthier, and supportive community.