Fernando R. Macias, candidate

Name: Fernando R. Macias

Age: 72

Party: Democrat

Occupation: Attorney/Government Administrator

Relevant Experience:

Legal Experience

Graduated from New Mexico State University

Graduated from Georgetown University Law Center

Licensed to practice law since 1979, with extensive experience in private practice

Served as Prosecutor

Served as District Public Defender

Served as Executive Director of New Mexico Legal Aid, providing legal services to

low-income individuals and families

Served as Third Judicial District Court Judge, including serving as Chief Judge

Closed over 10,500 cases as District Judge

Earned retention of voters in each election cycle

Public Experience

Served as Doña Ana County Commissioner, including serving as Past Chair of the

Doña Ana County Commission

Served as New Mexico State Senator for 16 years, including serving as Chair of the

Senate Judiciary Committee

Administrative Experience

Served as the first Executive Director of the Mesilla Valley Economic Development

Alliance (MVEDA)

Served as General Manager, Border Environment Cooperation Commission (BECC),

safeguarding and improving the border environment

Served as County Manager of Doña Ana County for nine years

Focused on budget, infrastructure, and public safety

Managed budgets in the hundreds of millions of dollars

Oversaw hundreds of employees

Received numerous community awards and recognition for financial integrity

Personal: I was born, raised, primarily educated in this area. Nearly all my professional

career has been in this area as well.

Website: macias4da.com

Fernando R. Macias is running for Dona Ana District Attorney. Here are his answers to KVIA's questions regarding his candidacy.

What changes, if any, would you propose in the prosecution of minors accused of committing violent crimes?

Cases involving juveniles have many challenging aspects. The cases must be evaluated keeping in mind that juveniles must be able to comprehend the nature of the crime committed and the potential consequences. On the other hand, those committing violent crimes must be held accountable while keeping in mind the overriding purpose of the juvenile justice system which is rehabilitation. These cases require careful consideration of the living environment of the juvenile, the circumstances of the crime, the ability to rehabilitate the offender to make them more productive members of society while at the same time holding them accountable for their actions and keeping in mind the rights of the victims. Heighten the priority of juvenile delinquency cases within the District Attorney’s Office. I will focus on issues of Truancy as part of a juvenile crime reduction initiative.

How will you handle repeat offenders struggling with mental health issues?

Repeat offenders with mental health issues need to have the mental health issues addressed. I will use the competency procedures and the commitment procedures to try to address the underlying mental health issues to help to reduce the recidivism and to bring them to a point where they are competent and can be held accountable for their actions. The failure to accomplish this need has led to an unacceptable level of repeated crime in the community

What steps will you take to ensure your office’s efficiency?

I will use the technology tools that are within the office to the greatest degree possible. I will evaluate the knowledge and skill of all employees, especially the attorneys to determine what additional training and mentoring is necessary to bring them to the level of professional competency possible. I will work to

increase the number of employees and office budget in order to reduce the number of case dismissals.

A large number of people filtering through the Dona Ana County Detention Center are charged with violation of federal immigration laws. How will you manage these cases?

Local prosecutors are not involved in violations of immigration laws. If any of these individuals are facing state charges they will be prosecuted under state law and when that process is concluded they will return to be processed related to pending immigration charges.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed several new gun laws this year, increasing the waiting period to buy a gun and banning guns within 100 feet of polling places. Do you believe the state legislature needs to go farther to address gun safety?

We need to vigorously prosecute those violating the gun laws that already exist. The vast majority of violent crimes committed using firearms are by those who are already prohibited from possessing firearms and obtained those firearms through unlawful means. My focus will be on enforcing the laws that exist and will work with the Association of District Attorney’s to advance legislation that will improve the security of the community. I will work with area law enforcement to more effectively implement Extreme Risk Firearm Protection Orders where an individual who presents a suicidal or homicidal risk can have their firearms removed from the possession of the individual at risk in order to protect them, their families or the public.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

Leadership is needed in the District Attorney’s Office. My range of management, legal and administrative experience far exceed those of my opponent. My skills support the building of a team approach with area stakeholders to address crime in the community.