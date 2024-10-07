Alejandra Chávez, candidate for El Paso City Council District 1

Name: Alejandra Chávez

Relevant Experience: I have over 20 years of experience as a business owner in El Paso, where I created jobs, supported local organizations, and contributed to the economic growth of our community. As a business owner, I’ve learned how to balance a budget, prioritize fiscal responsibility, and eliminate wasteful spending—skills I believe are critical for effective city leadership. I’m a proud recipient of the SBA Women in Business Champion of the Year Award and have been actively involved in numerous local organizations, including the El Paso Symphony Orchestra, Animal Rescue League, Amigo Kidney Foundation, and El Paso Children’s Hospital. My leadership extends beyond business, as I am a graduate of the Stanford Latino Business Action Network, which has further shaped my dedication to empowering entrepreneurs and fostering economic development in El Paso. I know how to build effective teams, create loyalty, and most importantly, I am guided by core values such as honesty, integrity, and accountability.

Personal: I am a native of El Paso, a proud graduate of Loretto Academy and the University of Texas at Austin. I am a wife and mother of three children who attend schools in the El Paso Independent School District (EPISD). My family is my foundation, and they inspire me every day to work hard for the betterment of our city. I’m deeply connected to my community, having operated a local restaurant and catering company for over 20 years, serving hundreds of residents and making meaningful connections. I sold that restaurant last year, and now, as a candidate for City Council, I’m committed to ensuring El Paso is a place where every family and individual can grow, work, live and thrive.

Website: www.alejandraforelpaso.com

Alejandra Chávez is running for El Paso City Council District 1. Here are her answers to KVIA's questions regarding her candidacy.

How will you work with your colleagues on City Council to enact change for El Pasoans?

Collaboration is key to enacting meaningful change. I plan to work closely with my colleagues on City Council by fostering open communication, listening to their perspectives, and finding common ground. My focus will be on creating solutions that address the most pressing issues El Pasoans face, including public safety, economic development, and infrastructure. By building strong relationships and prioritizing the needs of our constituents, I believe we can make real progress and move our city forward.

What steps do you think City Council should take to alleviate the impact of the immigration crisis on El Paso?

The immigration crisis presents significant challenges for El Paso, and we need a balanced approach that prioritizes safety and practicality. While immigration is primarily a federal issue, its local impact on El Paso, especially in border communities, is significant. I understand the concerns raised by residents in District 1, particularly around safety, as migrant influxes have caused unease in some neighborhoods. Ensuring public safety is my top priority, and we must work closely with law enforcement to address any immediate threats and maintain the safety of our community.

What are your plans to ensure transparency and make sure you are accessible to constituents?

Transparency and accessibility are core values of my campaign. I plan to hold regular town hall meetings, maintain an open-door policy, and stay active on social media to provide updates and address concerns. I also want to create a clear communication channel where residents can easily reach out, ask questions, and share their concerns directly. If elected, I want to be responsive and answer phone calls and emails for my constituents. My goal is to make sure every constituent feels heard, and I am committed to keeping the public informed about the decisions and actions taken at City Hall.

What are your thoughts on the future of the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts Center?

The Multi-Purpose Performing Arts Center has been a contentious issue, and it’s important that we carefully weigh the financial implications and the community’s needs. While I believe that investing in arts and culture is crucial for our city’s growth, it’s equally important that we ensure any project of this scale is fiscally responsible and meets the long-term needs of El Pasoans. El Paso voters approved the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts Center over 12 years ago, but the budget originally allocated for this project is no longer sufficient. Voters will soon have the chance to revisit this decision, and as a City Council representative, if elected, I will work to carry out the will of the people while making sure we remain financially responsible.

How should the city improve El Paso’s roads?

Our city’s infrastructure, particularly our roads, needs serious attention. The first step is prioritizing long-overdue repairs and addressing problem areas like traffic flow, which is especially critical in District 1. I support increasing funding for road repairs and maintenance and making sure it is efficiently allocated. Additionally, we need to ensure that road projects are completed on time and with minimal disruption to residents. By improving traffic flows, particularly in high-traffic areas like Country Club Road, we can make commuting safer and more efficient for everyone.

Whether it’s a high property tax rate or climbing property values, El Pasoans are struggling with skyrocketing housing costs. If elected, what will you do in the next 4 years to provide relief for homeowners?

Property taxes are one of the biggest burdens for El Pasoans, and we need to take meaningful action in the next four years. As a previous business owner for 20 years, I have witnessed firsthand how economic development can drive prosperity in a community. If elected, I will prioritize reducing property tax rates by driving more economic development and increasing the commercial tax base. Currently, homeowners carry most of the tax burden, but by attracting new businesses to El Paso and supporting existing ones, we can ease this strain. I will also advocate for providing resources to local businesses, such as

seminars and workshops, to help them scale and thrive. Business growth will drive prosperity and help alleviate the pressure on homeowners. Additionally, I will push to eliminate wasteful spending and ensure taxpayer dollars are used efficiently and responsibly. My experience has taught me that this approach is crucial for the financial well-being of our community.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I am the best candidate for City Council because I have a deep love for my community, along with the energy and the right mindset to get things done. As a longtime business owner, I know firsthand what it takes to achieve tangible results—building relationships, solving problems, and creating jobs right here in our community. My experience has given me the skills to listen, adapt, and take action, which is exactly what our city needs in a leader. I believe in transparency, accountability, and putting the needs of the community first. El Paso needs leaders who will not only listen but also deliver real, meaningful solutions. My goal is to bring fresh ideas, strong leadership, and a commitment to moving our city forward, ensuring that every family and individual in District 1 has the opportunity to thrive.