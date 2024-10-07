Dr. Sam Armijo, candidate for El Paso City Council District 1

Name: Dr. Sam Armijo

Age: 85

Party: I am a registered Republican, running in a non-partisan in this race.

Occupation: Retired Engineering and Business Executive, Nuclear Power Consultant

Relevant Experience: I am a native of El Paso, and a U.S. army veteran.

I have a solid education in engineering and science and hold a doctorate in Materials Science from Stanford University.

I worked for General Electric for 37 years and was promoted to senior management positions.

As General Manager of GE’s Space Power Business, I managed multimillion dollar DOE, DOD and NASA projects. I have held DOD Top Secret and DOE Q clearances and testified before Congressional and Senate Committees regarding this work.

I was promoted to General Manager of GE’s $900 million per year Global Nuclear Fuel Business providing fuel and services to nuclear power plants in the U.S., Mexico, Asia, and Europe.

After retirement from GE, I was appointed to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards. I was elected to the Chairmanship of the Committee by my colleagues and advised the Commission on various U.S. regulatory issues following the Fukushima earthquake and tsunami.

During my tenure as Chairman, and at the request of the U.S. Navy our committee reviewed and approved the design of the advanced nuclear power system for the Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier which was then under construction.

I currently lead an international (U.S., France, United Kingdom and Ukraine) experts group advising the Tokyo Electric Company on the decommissioning of the Fukushima site.

If elected, my extensive engineering and business experience in the private sector and in government as well as my ability to work with all types of people will be an asset to the citizens of El Paso.

Personal: I am married, have three adult children and two grandchildren.

Website: I have posted my background and priorities on Facebook. I have submitted responses to several City of El Paso questions on Ballotpedia. The Facebook link is: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61565693932841

Dr. Sam Armijo is running for El Paso City Council District 1. Here are his answers to KVIA's questions regarding his candidacy.

How will you work with your colleagues on City Council to enact change for El Pasoans?

I treat people with respect, analyze issue using facts and commonsense, and listen to colleagues. This approach has worked well in my business and government assignments.

What steps do you think City Council should take to alleviate the impact of the immigration crisis on El Paso?

The Federal Government has placed a massive financial burden on its cities and its citizens by permitting massive illegal immigration into the United States.

The City Council should not try to solve the numerous problems created by the Federal Government. We don’t have the duty nor the money. The City should comply fully with Federal and State laws and cooperate fully with Federal and State authorities in the enforcement of those laws.

What are your plans to ensure transparency and make sure you are accessible to constituents?

I will maintain an open-door policy for citizens of El Paso. I will continue the monthly District meetings currently used by Representative Kennedy to keep citizens informed and listen to their issues.

What are your thoughts on the future of the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts Center?

I oppose it. It is a waste of money. The city council should be commended for allowing El Paso voters an opportunity to stop this project. Millions in unspent funds can be used for essential needs such as paving streets, reducing property taxes, or reducing city debt.

How should the city improve El Paso’s roads?

El Paso’s debt, and spending has been out of control for many years. As a result, citizens are burdened with the highest property taxes in Texas. Our streets are badly in need of paving (not patching), and our police force is too small to deal with serious crime and enforce traffic safety laws. Every account in the city budget needs to be reviewed and reprioritized to free funds to meet these essential needs.

No one denies that our streets need paving, yet this year’s budget for streets and maintenance has been cut by $4.3 million while the budget for libraries has been increased by $1.7 million. The budget for economic development has been increased by $11.2 million, and the budget for human resources has been increased by $8 million. These increases should be reversed or reduced to the maximum extent possible, and the budget for streets and maintenance increased as much as possible.

Also, the city plans to spend $5.2 million to prepare a climate change action plan which will serve no useful purpose. El Paso homeowners and businesses will bear the tax burden for this waste, but a few consultants and activists will benefit. Considering El Paso voters overwhelming defeat of Proposition K (the “Climate Change and Climate Justice” Charter Amendment) the city’s Climate Action Plan should be abandoned, and the funds used to pave our streets.

Whether it’s a high property tax rate or climbing property values, El Pasoans are struggling with skyrocketing housing costs. If elected, what will you do in the next 4 years to provide relief for homeowners?

Skyrocketing housing costs are caused by reckless federal spending and Federal Reserve actions to reduce the resulting inflation. El Paso has little or no influence over these cost drivers. However, El Paso city and county officials are responsible for the reduction of existing debt of more than $3.4 billion. Unfortunately, city and county officials continue to promote nonessential projects that will require hundreds of millions of dollars in additional debt.

Until property taxes in El Paso are reduced to reasonable levels, I will oppose all CDOs, Bonds, and city spending on nonessential projects and programs. I will also oppose all subsidies or waivers to developers and grants to non-government organizations. I will work with the city council and staff to increase the revenue from El Paso’s bridges, public transportation and other sources.

Why are you the best candidate for this office?

I am the only candidate for District 1 Representative with executive level experience in business and government. None of my opponents have led multimillion dollar

government projects, managed multimillion dollar businesses or resolved complex Federal regulatory issues.

I know how to prioritize budgets, cut costs, terminate wasteful projects, and focus resources on projects and programs that meet essential needs. To do this well requires experience, judgement, leadership and decisiveness,

I am self-financing my campaign, so I am beholden only to the citizens of El Paso.