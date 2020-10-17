StormTrack Weather: Near record temps. expected to continue next several days

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- Cool mornings and warm to very warm afternoons will continue each day with light to occasionally moderate winds.

The borderland experienced another warm afternoon to kick off the weekend. This warming trend is expected to continue throughout most of the forecast for the next several days.

Afternoons will remain dry with clear skies and lightly breezy winds coming out of the west.

A slight cool down by the end of this week will be a result of a backdoor cold front that moves through the area.