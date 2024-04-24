ABC-7 First Alert: Calm Wednesday, 50 MPH winds and dust Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for strong winds and blowing dust expected for your Thursday. Weather is looking mostly comfortable till then.

Wednesday's weather will be similar to what we experienced on Tuesday. We will see a slight difference today as some high clouds will develop.

Overall today we are looking mostly comfortable with breezy conditions and wind gusts measuring 20 MPH. Today temperatures will remain warm throughout the region with expected highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Thursday we will see wind gusts pick up to 45-50 MPH with blowing dust and sand. The peak impact time is looking to be from 2-6.