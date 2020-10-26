ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Winter storm to bring rain, snow mix plus coldest temps. of the season

Weather

EL PASO, Texas-- An ABC-7 First Alert remains in place as the borderland remains under a winter weather advisory until Tuesday morning.

Monday's afternoon highs were much cooler than what the borderland experienced this past weekend. Temperatures are expected to get even colder overnight as a strong cold front pushes through, bringing chances for showers with it.

Overnight lows could reach near freezing temperatures. Scattered showers are expected after midnight. Rain and snow mixture is possible as well as freezing rain.

Tuesday's afternoon highs will barely reach the upper 30s. Chances for freezing rain will remain in the forecast throughout Tuesday afternoon.

Breezy to low end windy conditions will also create a wind chill factor that will make temperatures feel a lot colder.

Overnight lows Tuesday into Wednesday are expected to be below freezing.

Drier conditions are expected Wednesday, but temperatures will remain well below average but will warm up to the lower 70s just in time for the weekend.

