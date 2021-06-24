ABC-7 First Alert: Lingering t-storms possible tonight with greater storm chances expected this weekend

Weather

El Paso, Texas-- The ABC-7 StormTrack Weather team has issued an ABC-7 First Alert for strong storms that can produce heavy rainfall this weekend.

North east El Paso recieved a good shower Thursday evening. Lingering thunderstorms are expected to continue overnight with wind gusts of up to 35 mph expected.

Stronger storms are expected late Saturday into Sunday. These storms could produce heavy rainfall, local flooding and strong wind gusts.

Much cooler temperatures are expected as well as a strong front pushed through the area. Afternoon highs will drop to the lower 90s by Sunday and mid 80s by Monday.

