StormTrack Weather: Typical monsoon pattern expected next several days

El Paso, Texas-- We are no longer under an ABC-7 First Alert, but chances for isolated showers still remains in the forecast for the next several days.

Isolated showers and thunderstorm chances will continue for the rest of the week. Afternoon highs are expected to remain seasonable with mid to lower 90s expected for the next seven days.

