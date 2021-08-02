ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: First day of school and rain

Weather

Welcome back to the first day of school folks! Today will be a below average day as far as temperatures- they will be in the upper 80s across the area. The rain is what we need to focus on. We have plenty of moisture in the upper atmosphere to allow for storms to form as well as cause localized flooding due to heavy downpours. Models are not saying El Paso will be getting much rain this afternoon, but I want to say there is always a chance to get some especially on days like these. The storms will be moving southward, so keep your eyes to the north today. Gusty winds are possible especially in and around the storms that form.

For the rest of the week, we will slowly be warming up while our rain chances decrease. We are looking for a potentially wetter weekend though, so as always stay tuned on that. Have a great week!