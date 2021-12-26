ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Winds remain + rain chances

Hello everyone! I hope you all had a wonderful holiday weekend- mine was filled with work, but I did get to have some family time. We have more chances for winds for the next several days due to the upper level weather pattern we are going to have.

Today, expect wind gusts to be around 40-45 mph in the lowland areas and throughout EP. In the upper elevations, where there are high wind warnings, expect wind gusts up to about 60-65 mph. Make sure your outdoor items are secured for the next several days, as we will keep the winds in the forecast until at least Wednesday.

We also have rain chances for most days of the week ahead. They are low rain chances, but they are there. I think the most likely places for rain will be in the upper elevations as well, but there's a small chance other places will see some light sprinkles in the days to come. The most likely days for rain are Monday and Friday/Saturday of this next week. Cooler temps will return by midweek after a passage of a cold front on Monday night into Tuesday. Have a great day!