ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Cool temps with wind and rain chances

Hello and happy Monday to you all! Rain is on the way, and will move through the area throughout this evening. The rain showers will be light overall, and not much accumulation is expected. Tomorrow and Wednesday look to be dry days before the holiday weekend. However, Tues-Weds will be breezy to windy days.

Thursday, rain chances will pick up in the PM hours leading into your New Years' Eve, where it looks fairly likely for some rain to occur on all three days this weekend (Thurs/Fri/Sat). Behind this next storm system, much cooler temps will remain with a high in the upper 40s on Sunday as of now. Good luck to you all!