ABC-7 First Alert: Rainy, breezy and cold NYE

Good evening to you and happy Hump Day! It's finally my last day of work after working 8 days in a row, so I'm excited to rest and get some sleep. And it looks like there will be perfect sleeping weather over the next few days as we are in for cold temps, wind, rain, and snow for the mountains. Tomorrow is when we will begin to feel the effects of this next storm system. Primarily during the day we should be dry. During the evening and nighttime hours, rain and snow showers for the mts will move into the area.

Coverage doesn't look too widespread for Thursday evening, but as we reach Friday, the coverage will expand across the entire region. My confidence is very high that most of us will see rain on Friday (90%), primarily from the morning to the evening. Friday night, the widespread rain will turn into scattered showers, where I've forecasted a 30% chance of rain. As we see rain in the lowlands, the mts including the Sacs and Hila region will be seeing snow. As of right now it looks like 6-8" of snow could fall on the mountains.

The winds luckily have lessened for the weekend, with 25 mph gusts on Friday and 35 mph gusts on Saturday. After the storm system moves through, expect much colder temps on Saturday and Sunday nights. It looks like those nights will have hard freezes across the Borderland (lows in the mid 20s). Sunny skies and warmer temps will return Monday, but only in the upper 50s and low 60s.