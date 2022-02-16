ABC-7 First Alert: Downed power lines, Cancellations, Updates

3:30 p.m. El Paso Electric says downed power poles need to be replaced. Power back to most customers. 127 customers still without power.

El Paso Electric: 23 downed poles, 6 leaning due to high winds in Clint and Socorro.

due to high winds in Clint and Socorro. UPDATE: As of 2 p.m. power restored to Las Cruces customers. Power still out to 1,027 customers in San Elizario according to the El Paso Electric Outage map.

East Picacho and Jornada parents - due to today's power outage, all after school programs have been canceled.

As of 12:36 p.m.: 3,207 El Paso Electric customers in Las Cruces without power.

TxDOT: Closure Cancelled: Original closure: Wednesday, Feb. 16 -Thursday, Feb. 17 Nighty, 9 p.m. - 5 a.m. Loop 375 northbound complete closure at Pan American Drive Exit ramp

1:00 p.m.: Environmental Services Department is closing the Greater El Paso Landfill and the five citizen collection stations will close early today due to low visibility and high winds. ESD encourages residents to take extra precaution when rolling their trash and recycling bins out to the curb today.

El Paso Electric is reporting investigating reports of 9 downed power poles. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the reported downed poles at Socorro Road and Hole in the Wall Rd.

As of 11:52, the El Paso Electric Outage map show as man as 1,027 customers are without power in San Elizario.

Due to a high wind advisory in the area with winds potentially reaching speeds up to 65 mph, Gadsden ISD will be canceling after-school programs and athletic activity buses for Wednesday.

