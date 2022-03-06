ABC-7 First Alert: Winds almost done, calm start to the week

Happy Sunday. I hope you enjoyed your weekend, even though we did have some breezes yesterday and 40-50 mph wind gusts today. The good news is, as the cold front that moved across our area this afternoon continues to push to the east, the strongest winds will follow suit and will move out of the area by 7, 8 PM tonight.

We will have a cool night tonight, and our temperatures will be very similar tomorrow as they were today (in the low 60s). We will have multiple systems move through this week bringing us some breezy afternoons, especially in the latter half of the week. Those winds will not be at First Alert level, however- they are looking to stay at or around the 25-30 mph benchmark.

The rest of the week we will bounce around above and below-average temperatures this time of year with the coolest day in the high 50s and the warmest day on Wednesday in the high 60s.