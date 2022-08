EL PASO, Texas- Sunday and Monday temperatures will be in the mid 90’s as the week begins with a 20% chance of rain.

Tuesday the temperatures begin to drop but the rain chance increase.

There is a 40% chance of rain Tuesday through Thursday with Friday having a 30% chance.

Wind will be coming out of the West on Sunday but from Monday on they will be coming out of the East.

Gusts should not be above 20 miles per hour.