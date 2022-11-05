ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warming up, next system on the way

Good Saturday morning everyone. After a chilly Friday, we will be warming up quickly over the next several days from below average temps to above average temps from today to tomorrow. Today, our highs will reach the mid 60s, and then tomorrow through Wednesday, our highs will range from the mid to upper 70s...nice and warm.

We aren't looking at strong winds for the next several days as well, but that will change by midweek next week as an incoming weather system will pick up our winds and drop our temperatures by late next week. Sunny skies are expected for the next several days which will be great to warm the skin but not so great overnight, as our lows will be a bit chilly. Fortunately, it looks like they will remain above freezing for the next several days though.

Tonight, make sure you change your clocks as Daylight Saving Time ends. That means we gain an extra hour of sleep...yay! For election day on Tuesday, conditions are looking nice and warm, which is perfect voting weather if you ask me *wink wink*. Enjoy!