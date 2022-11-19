Skip to Content
Possible chance of snow mixed with rain this weekend

EL PASO, Texas- Winter has hit the Borderland.

Saturday evening starting around 11 PM the El Paso area should start to see precipitation till around 5 AM Sunday morning.

It looks like a 30% chance of rain mixed with snow.

If snow does land in the lowland areas it should only add up to around half of an inch.

Wind gusts will be in the 30mph range making it feel colder than it is.

The high will be around 46 degrees today with a low tonight of around 32.

