ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds stick around, rain, much colder tomorrow

Happy Monday, or should I say, wow this Monday afternoon kind of is wack. The winds are very strong across town, and we even saw a very strong wind gust at the El Paso Intl. Airport at 63 mph! Wow! Blowing dust is all over the place, and this comes before rain and some snow overnight tonight.

A low-pressure system is the reason why we are seeing all of these impacts, and over the next couple hours a cold front will move across the area- I'm looking at sometime between 6-10 PM tonight. Winds will briefly pick up as it passes, and afterward, we should get some rain. Those winds should pick up to about 50 mph, and then weaken a bit overnight, although they will be strong and noisy still.

As for rain, many of us will see at least a sprinkle, but the upper elevations will be able to see some snow. For the Gila and the Sac mts., about 1-5 inches can be expected, elsewhere maybe a few snowflakes, and a dusting in the Franklins and Organ mts. may be seen.

For tomorrow, temperatures will be much colder for tomorrow- highs will only be reaching the low 50s tomorrow, and the rest of the week! Some of us will not even get out of the 40s tomorrow. Stay warm ya'll and bundle up!