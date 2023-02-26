ABC-7 First Alert: Winds gradually die down, but more wind on the way

Happy Sunday. It's been a really rough day out and about, and it's actually the 7th windiest day ever recorded here in the Borderland. Wow! Peak wind gusts in El Paso and Las Cruces topped out at 71 mph, 74 mph in Deming and 66 mph in Alamogordo. Winds will stick around but will slowly weaken over the next several hours. By tomorrow morning we should have much better conditions.

If you are headed out tonight, please bundle up as the wind chills are making it feel like the 40s and 30s! Monday and Tuesday will be breezy, with peak gusts around 20-25 mph. Temperatures will drop about 10 degrees from today to tomorrow. Winds will pick back up for Wednesday and Thursday, and that's why we'll continue to be under a First Alert.

It also appears like there will be a 15 degree temperature drop between Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, conditions should be a lot better with lighter winds, sunny skies, but cool temps. Stay safe!