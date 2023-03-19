Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Cool today, but warming up

Good Sunday morning to you all. I hope your weekend has been a good one so far, although it sure has been cold. Today will be about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday with less winds overall. By Monday and Tuesday our temps will return to the mid to upper 60s before hitting the 70s on Wednesday!

Even though today we don't expect strong winds, breezy to windy afternoons are what we'll expect for the week ahead. As of now, peak wind gusts are looking to be up to about 35 mph, but that number can and will likely change. As it does, we will let you know.

For rain chances, we are keeping them in for the majority of this upcoming week but they will be low between 10-20%. I don't think very many will see rain at all, and if you do, it'll likely be light. Stay warm, stay safe, and I'll see you tomorrow!

Katie Frazier

