ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Cool and breezy today, good weekend

Happy Friday and good morning to you all. A cold front moved through the area overnight which has caused our temperatures to be anywhere from 15-20 degrees cooler than it was yesterday. We will see highs in the upper 60s today, which is a few degrees below normal (normal is 74 for the end of March). Wind will be a factor, and we expect gusts up to about 30 mph across the Borderland today.

For the weekend, expect much better conditions. We are looking at highs in the upper 70s tomorrow and low 80s for Sunday. Winds will be light on Saturday and breezy on Sunday. Sunny skies are expected both days, making for a spectacular weekend!

Stronger winds will return on Monday and Tuesday, so if you have time, make sure you straighten up around the house one of the days this weekend. It's probably better off to keep items that could blow away in a safe and secured location for the next several weeks as more winds will certainly impact the Borderland. Enjoy!