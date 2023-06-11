ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Breezy tomorrow, hot week

Happy Sunday! It sure is a hot one out there. Right now, temperatures are in the upper 90s across El Paso and low to mid 90s across the rest of the Borderland. Fortunately, cooler air will move in for the next two days. Highs will be in the low 90s for Monday and Tuesday before ramping up to the high 90s by the end of the week.

It is likely our first triple will be this week. It could be Thursday, Friday or Saturday when we start to track our triples. If you aren't a fan of the heat, just cross your fingers theres a delay on our first triple digit day. Eat some ice cream if you have to.

Winds will be breezy tomorrow which means fire weather conditions are there. The number one rule is to just avoid burning anything! We aren't looking at rain for the week ahead.