ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Storms tonight and tomorrow, heat continues

Happy Sunday everyone. I hope you are having a great day so far, but that you are also paying attention to our weather forecast, as there are some storms popping up across the region. These storms are capable of producing heavy downpours, lightning, small hail and gusty winds. I don't expect any of them to last more than an hour, but just be aware, and as always, when thunder roars, go indoors.

Storm activity will continue through this evening, and will return tomorrow. I expect another round of storms, although not as many as what we have seen so far today. You will get another chance of gusty winds, slick roads, and a temporary disturbance to your party, but it shouldn't last long.

By Independence Day, I expect the weather to be overall drier with a few storms up in the mountains. It will be hot for the next week, with highs above 100 degrees every day. Keep on doing your rain dances so we can get some more rain in here throughout our monsoon!

Katie Frazier

Katie Frazier is an ABC-7 meteorologist and reporter.

