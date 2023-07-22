ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: The heat continues after one “cooler” day

Happy Saturday everyone. It's been a "cooler" day across the Borderland as highs ALMOST didn't make it into the 100s today. However, this afternoon, we did end up hitting the century mark in both El Paso and Las Cruces. Thus, the streak continues, and we are likely to add another 7 triples to our current standings of 37 in El Paso and 21 in Las Cruces.

Relax tonight by hitting the pool, and perhaps get some supplies to make popsicles because by Monday it's going to be quite hot once again. Sunday won't be too bad- we're looking at highs in the upper 90s low 100s but by Monday we will be on our way to highs in the 105-110 range once again.

As for rain, some of us could see some tonight, although rain chances are still very low. Those of you who live closer to the mountainsides have the best chance for tonight. Tomorrow we will have slightly better rain chances, sitting at about 30%. Cross your fingers more rain will return to the Borderland. Stay cool!