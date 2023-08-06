ABC-7 First Alert: One more day in the oven

Oh my goodness...today has been one of the hottest days I've experienced in El Paso. It honestly feels like an oven out there the moment you step outside. Unfortunately, this heat will last one more day before we return to the low 100s by Wednesday. Tuesday we are looking at highs around 104-105, so still on the warm side, but they'll drop to the 100-103 range by Wednesday. Today is also now the hottest temperature it's ever been in the month of August.

On the rain side of things, we do have rain chances for the rest of the week, but they are overall low. We will likely see mostly mountain storms this week with some moving down into the lowlands. Of course, this depends a lot on outflow winds and daytime heating. Gusty winds will impact most afternoons that we get those storms. Stay cool my friends...it's brutal out there.