ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Triple digits return with no rain

Good afternoon all! It's a hot one today and the heat just ain't goin' anywhere! In fact, we are looking at either tying or breaking records this week. As we head toward the end of summer, our average temps should be in the low 90s but we will be near 100 degrees every day this week.

As for rain...don't bet on any. Moisture will stay out of our way, unless you live closer to Arizona. Monday, which is Labor Day looks nice and hot with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. You'll definitely want to plan a pool party alongside your grill! Take it easy folks, and hope the monsoon returns towards the middle or end of September.