Possibly Record-Breaking Heat on the First day of Autumn

Good morning and happy Saturday. Welcome to the first day of autumn! While it's the season of cooler temperatures, we're starting with the possibility of hitting a record-breaking temperature at 99 degrees today. Expect high temperatures in the mid to upper nineties. Dry and warm conditions continue until Monday when thunderstorms become more likely, especially east of the Rio Grande.

High pressure over northern Mexico is responsible for the current dry and warm weather pattern. Today offers mostly sunny skies with increasing afternoon winds from the west. Record highs are possible, with some areas potentially reaching 100 degrees.

Sunday and Monday will remain warm with a slight temperature drop. Tuesday brings a shift in winds from the east/southeast, leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms, primarily in eastern areas.

The weather pattern for late September takes on a quasi-monsoonal flow, with moisture favoring eastern regions. This transition follows one of the hottest summers on record.