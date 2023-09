El Paso, TX ( KVIA)-Heavy showers and storms hit parts of El Paso Wednesday afternoon and evening. The ABC-7 weather team issued an ABC-7 First Alert Monday to warn you of potential storms. The El Paso Airport picked up .52 inches - the most this year in 24 hours. Some areas pick up close to 2 inches of rainfall. The rain will push east and will allow drier warmer conditions to return to the region.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

