ABC-7 First Alert: Storms and Chills Ahead

Good morning, happy Sunday! Today marks the beginning of October, and the forecast is quite dynamic.

We're expecting a high of 92, but it's not all sunshine and clear skies. Areas east of the Rio Grande should brace for another round of thunderstorms, and there's a heightened risk of fire weather conditions along the AZ border.

As we roll into Monday, stronger storms could brew up in eastern Otero and Hudspeth counties.

Tuesday and Wednesday expect much drier conditions with a cold front on the horizon. Late Wednesday evening into Thursday, it's expected to sweep in from the east.

This could send morning low temperatures plummeting near freezing in isolated spots, particularly in the Sacramento Mountains.