ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Calm Tuesday evening, cold front on its way

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Weather for your Tuesday evening is looking calm much like your Tuesday morning.

Drier air continues to move in after a few days of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances look like they'll stay out of our forecast for at least the next few days.

The new weather focus becomes cooler temperatures. We are in Fall and temperatures haven't cooled down much yet but that could change by the end of this week. We are expecting a back door cold front to move through dropping temperatures into the 70's.

Weather looks calm for you Wednesday morning as well with similar weather conditions. Just a few more days of above normal temperatures till some cooler temperatures make their way to the Borderland!