El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-- Scattered showers and storms moved south and east of Las Cruces on Monday. Gusty winds and rain raced through the area, with rainfall estimated at just over one-quarter of an inch in some locations.

Warmer temperatures will continue for the next few days with drier air in place. A cold front arrives later Wednesday and Thursday to kick up the winds and bring us cooler weather this weekend.