A Mild Weekend Transitions into a Cool New Year’s Eve

December 31, 2023 10:18 AM
Good morning and happy Sunday, with the anticipation of a delightful New Year's Eve! Today and Monday promise pleasant weather with mostly clear skies, accompanied by high temperatures a couple of degrees above the usual average.

While breezy winds are expected this afternoon, their impact is forecasted to be minimal.

Looking ahead, Tuesday and Thursday night bring the possibility of lowland rain and mountain snow showers, with precipitation totals expected to be on the lighter side.

As we move through the middle and towards the end of the week, high temperatures will dip a few degrees below the average.

For a quick overview of the next several days, anticipate high temperatures today and Monday running a degree or two above average.

However, with troughs passing through the region from Tuesday to Friday, we can expect a temporary dip in high temperatures, settling a few degrees below average.

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

